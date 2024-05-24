Sonji wins players player of the month

HIGHLANDERS striker , Lynoth “Sonji” Chikuhwa has been named as the Friends of Bosso Players’ Player of the Month for April.

The leading scorer in the league was awarded a prize money of US$400 and is the second player to get the award after Melikhaya Ncube.

The ceremony took place at local establishment on Friday evening.It is the players that chose their own winner.

In his acceptance remarks, Chikuhwa thanked his teammates for voting for him and the coaching staff for for the faith they have shown him.

He also thanked supporters for their continued support.The award is sponsored by Titus Mbongendlu and Mgcini Nkolomi