Sorry ladies, Tino Chinyani is taken… Finds love in SA’s Simz Ngema’s arms

Three years after the death of her husband, South African actor and musician Dumi Masilela, actress and singer Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema has found love in the arms of a Zimbabwean – model Tino Chinyani and the two are expecting a child.



In an appreciation post on Wednesday morning where she shared the news of her pregnancy on her social media pages, the 29-year-old Ngema who is popularly known for playing Phindile on Isidingo thanked Chinyani for teaching her how to love again.

“Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life @tino_chinyani.

“I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart,” wrote Simz Ngema.

Simz Ngema went through the most as she lost her husband two months after their wedding in 2017. Masilela, a Rhythm City actor was shot during an attempted hijacking.

“It has been a difficult journey and I feel it’s time to let go, holding on what hurts more. Losing Dumi two months after our wedding was worse than my worst nightmare and after he passed away, I was afraid that people would forget him. So I did everything I could to keep his memory alive.



“But, at some point, I realised that holding on hurts so much more. It felt like I had a memorial service every time I did something to keep his memory alive and I went through all the emotions all over again,” she said in a statement to TshisaLIVE last year.

Also sharing the news of the pregnancy through posts on his social media pages, South Africa-based Tinotenda “Tino” Chinyani who often leaves ladies mesmerised by his looks and body wrote: “Lord knows how long I prayed on this moment and to be answered in the most beautiful way possible. I thank the Lord up above that you blessed me with your presence and showed me who I could truly be and for that I’ll forever be grateful.

The 24-year-old model and TV presenter went on to vow to Ngema that he will always love and cherish her.

“For this gift you have given me, I promise I will always love, care and be there for you and our seed. May our seed grow to be a leader of change, a leader of hope and serve the Lord in all their ways. My legacy continued, my mini me,” posted Chinyani.