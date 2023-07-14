Sotho queen to fly Zimbabwe flag at Miss Global Heritage

Showbiz Writer

Reigning Miss Heritage Zimbabwe, Itumeleng Nyathi-Nare is set to fly the country’s flag high when she competes at the Miss Heritage Global contest taking place in South Africa on September 23.

She will join other contestants from all over the world at the Kalahari Waterfront in Thohoyandou, Limpopo province for the finals.

Itue, as she is affectionately known by her friends and fans, said being Miss Heritage Zimbabwe has afforded her a chance to have a deeper understanding of her culture.

“One interesting part about being Miss Heritage Zimbabwe is that it has given me a platform to not only have a deep understanding of my own culture as a Sotho queen, but it has enabled me to have a meaningful understanding of other cultures around Zimbabwe and heritage sites of course. That has made me an ambassador of Zimbabwe’s cultural values and heritage sites,” said Itue who is multilingual as she can speak Sotho, Ndebele, English and Shona.

The beauty described herself as an ordinary girl who comes from a small village in Gwanda called eSimbuka.

“Because of where I come from, I want every young girl or boy to see a true reflection of themselves in me and be able to realise that anything and everything is possible no matter where you come from,” said Itue.

She said history is the greatest teacher hence the country’s heritage sites act as “historical booklets that provide information on the work done by our forefathers.

Heritage sites, Itue said, must be protected and preserved because they are a mark of “who we are, where we came from, what we were doing and how.”

“Getting to teach people, youths in particular about heritage, culture and its importance allows us not to lose sight of who we are. It also gives us a deeper understanding of our similarities and our differences which creates unity among us as Zimbabweans,” Itue said.

She said modelling has groomed her into becoming the best version of herself.

“Along the journey, I’ve understood my strengths and weaknesses. It (modelling) has helped me to understand myself better and improve various aspects of myself like my confidence, public speaking, walking in heels and appreciating the art of fashion and beauty among other things.

“And one important lesson that I’ve mastered is that failure does not have to become your reality. You only fail once you stop trying! This is my advice to many out there who hope to achieve their dreams,” said the beauty queen.

She said she is preparing for the global contest where she hopes to make the country proud. She urged people to vote for her.

“I’m calling on Zimbabweans to support me on this journey through voting that will be done in a month from now.”

A finance graduate from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), the beauty was crowned Miss Nust second runner-up last year.