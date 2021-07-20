Sotsha Fire pays tribute to Cal Vin in forthcoming album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based Afro-pop musician Sotsha Fire has paid tribute to rapper Cal Vin who died last year with a song titled R.I.P Cal Vin.

The song is among the 10 on his forthcoming fifth album titled Twenty20 Aftermath. The album, is all goes according to plan will be released on August 11.

Sotsha Fire said so far, eight songs have been produced while the remaining two are still work in progress. Those that are ready are I’m heartbroken, R.I.P Cal Vin, Without You, Till it’s over, Twenty20, High school crush, With you and Kuyasetshenzwa.

Speaking from his Cape Town base, Sotsha Fire said the album will feature artistes from different countries as he is on a quest to grow his brand.

“I’ll be launching my fifth album which I want to use to penetrate the international industry. This I’m doing with collaborations with Terry Kay, Phreshy and Ronnie (all Zimbabweans), Ras Farie (SA), Miss ToTo and Rahc Wilson (both from USA).

“I produced the album with help from Knowledge, DaLuk and Toisen,” he said.

Detailing the album, Sotsha Fire said: “The album generally talks about what happened in the year 2020. But I can safely say that 70% to 80% of the songs are about what I experienced personally from my love life, losing people close to me and being home with no income for over six months.”

At the beginning of the year, the artiste dropped a party song, E Partyn that was meant to cheer his fans amid the ongoing lockdown and pandemic. In March he diversified by trying out modelling and participated at the Mr and Miss Ambitious Cape Town pageant. – @mthabisi_mthire