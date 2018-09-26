Soul Brothers billed for Intwasa. . . Annual arts fiesta begins

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SKYZ Metro FM’s Umcimbi Wabantu, the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo official shutdown party on Saturday, will be headlined by South Africa’s Soul Brothers alongside Jeys Marabini, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Zinjaziyamluma and Clement Magwaza.

The annual festival that began yesterday in Bulawayo is being held under the theme, ‘Realities and Experiences’ and will end on Saturday. Bloom Bloom, a theatrical play by award-winning Umkhathi Theatre Works kick-started the festival yesterday with a showing at the Bulawayo Theatre.

Today, the play Blood Tongue will be showcased along with a Writers’ Master Class and a Schools poetry workshop. Tomorrow, it will be a day for women as the ever popular Women, Words and Wine show will feature performances by Edith WeUtonga, Nia, Vera, Prudence Mabhena, Batsirai Chigama, Miss Vee and Masa.

Umcimbi Wabantu, which starts on Saturday afternoon, is being organised by Bulawayo’s leading radio station, Skyz Metro FM and will be held at the Large City Hall car park. Gospel musician Knowledge Nkiwane, Khuxxman, Seagirl, Mimie, Msiz’Kay, Gregory, GDA Fire, Ramsy K, Simunye Simunye, Thami Khumalo, Mkhosi, Renovation Boys, Sol Native Musiq, Cue Movement and Event Techniques are also among the entertainers.

Entrance to the show has been pegged at $5.

Skyz Metro FM station manager Godwin Phiri said they had invited Soul Brothers as they are a group that is loved by both the young and old in Bulawayo.

“We want all generations to celebrate Umcimbi Wabantu and we feel Soul Brothers cuts across the divide,” said Phiri.

On Friday evening, imbube lovers will be in for a treat as Black Umfolosi and Nobuntu will share the stage at a show dubbed ‘The Journey of Ubuntu’ at the Bulawayo Theatre.

For those who love comedy, the first comedy night will be held on the same night and will feature Clive Chigubhu, Zwexy and Comic Pastor at the Devine Car Wash. At the Large City Hall car park, a Kings of Hip Hop/House show and a Covers night will be held.

The last day, Saturday will feature the second Comedy Night, this time featuring Nceku and MaForty. At the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, a workshop by Dr Charlton Tsodzo will be held.