Soul Brothers in Zimbabwe for Unity Day, Xmas concerts

Soul Brothers Moses Ngwenya (right) and lead vocalist Thokozani Hadebe pose for a photo with promoter Majazi in Bulawayo yesterday

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

THE Soul Brothers are in Bulawayo for two shows in Zimbabwe that promise to be the perfect tonic for lovers of Mbaqanga music during the festive season.

The 16-member band led by one of the founding members and legend, Dr Moses Ngwenya and lead vocalist Thokozani Hadebe, will perform at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo tomorrow.

For the second show, Soul Brothers will travel to Matabeleland South Province for a Christmas Day show at Metro Inn Game Lodge in Maphisa, Kezi.

In Bulawayo, Soul Brothers will be supported by Nkwali (replacing Sisa Senkosi, who was involved in an accident), DJ Sox, Medically, Brandon Dat Guy and Crazey Masterz. In Maphisa, Zinja Ziyamluma, Zonda Mthakathi, DJ Sox and Crazy Masterz will entertain the crowd. Both events will be Mceed by radio personality Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda.

Ngwenya is the only remaining founding member of the group that spans 48 years, which was founded by five members including Zenzele Ngwenya, Tuza Mtetwa, American Zulu and David Masondo who have since passed away.

He said people must come in their numbers and early, promising a show to remember.

“We promise a show that they won’t forget and a memorable Christmas. We have over 50 songs that we have prepared to perform during the two shows. We know that here in Zimbabwe, people love our music, so we have something for the old and young generations who love our music,” said Ngwenya.

He said after the death of Masondo, the Soul Brothers released two albums, Uphelile umndeni wami (2017) and Iqiniso (2020) which will feature during the performances at the two venues.

Hadebe, 54, gifted with the same velvety voice as Masondo, joined Soul Brothers in 2000 as a backing vocalist and was appointed lead singer following the death of Masondo in 2015. He said he is confident being on stage as he has been a Soul Brothers fan from a young age.

“I loved Mbaqanga music from a young age. I used to walk around with a tape recorder and I’d take it to school. I’d play the album Isicelo which sold many records, during break time or when there was no teacher in class,” Hadebe said.

He said when he was auditioning to be in a band, he sang one of the Soul Brothers’ songs.

“Back in Kwazulu Natal, a band called Zwide Brothers heard about me and head-hunted me saying they knew I could sing. They then asked me to sing a song that they would use to judge if I could sing and I chose a Soul Brothers track, Sala Sithandwa Sami. I then joined the group and I ended up with Soul Brothers.”

Show promoter Vusa Majazi said all was set for both shows.

“I’m just grateful to be bringing Soul Brothers into Zimbabwe and giving people the festive season that they want. We thought of giving people a Christmas present in Kezi so that they see one of the most iconic groups of our generation,” said Majazi.

Soul Brothers last performed in the country in 2017. – @bonganinkunzi