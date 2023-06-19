Sound of Music play for Zimbabwe Academy of Music

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Theatre and music lovers will be in for a rare treat next month as the Sound of Music play will be showcased at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music in Bulawayo.

The play will be on stage from July 7 to 8.

The story is about Maria who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun. She falls in love with the children and eventually their widowed father, Captain van Tropp. Among the performers are Rujeko Chavhunduka, Moses Kamanga, Alicia Phiri, Angel Nkomo, and Patience Zhou.

Khaliphile Sibanda, the director and producer of the play said: “Preparations are going so well and we can’t wait for the day.”

One of the performers, Chavunduka who will be playing the lead role of Maria said she cannot wait to entertain people.

“I’m excited about this play. I feel like I’ve been given a chance to see how far I’ve grown as an actress and to test how far I can go in portraying a certain character,” shared Chavunduka.

The play will be sponsored by the Sally Foundation, whose mandate is to provide assistance to disadvantaged communities or groups of people to improve their lives through training, use of drama and other communication tools. – @TashaMutsba