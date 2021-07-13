South Africa and Eswatini unrest: Botswana issues travel warning

Bongani Ndlovu, Online reporter

BOTSWANA has issued a travel warning to its citizens and has advised them to avoid unnecessary travel to some parts of South Africa, particularly KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provinces, due to the ongoing incidents of violence and unrest in those areas.

The Botswana Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation has also issued a travel warning to its citizens from travelling to the Kingdom of Eswatini due to the civil arrest there.

South Africa, has been experiencing rampant looting and violence in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng provinces for the past three days.

In a statement the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation advised their truck drivers to use alternative routes.

“The Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation wishes to advise the citizens of the Republic of Botswana to avoid unnecessary travel to some parts of South Africa, particularly KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provinces, due to the ongoing incidents of violence and unrest in those areas.

“Batswana who are already in South Africa are advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary movements, especially in cities such as Johannesburg and Durban. Batswana truck drivers are also advised to consider alternative routes to avoid protest areas,” said the ministry.

In Eswatini, there have been protests for the past weeks and government cautioned its citizens.

“Batswana are further advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the Kingdom of Eswatini due to civil unrests in that country. Batswana who are already in Eswatini are advised to exercise extreme caution and to avoid unnecessary movements within the country. Batswana requiring information on travel in South Africa and Eswatini are advised to contact the Botswana High Commission in Pretoria through email and telephone numbers,” read the statement.

