South Africa arrests 14 suspects over Elvis Nyathi’s murder

South Africa arrests 14 suspects over Elvis Nyathi’s murder The late Elvis Nyathi

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

South African has arrested 14 people in connection with the murder of a 43-year-old Zimbabwean by a mob that is pushing hate crimes against migrants, especially Zimbabweans around Gauteng province.

The victim, Elvis Nyathi of Matobo District under chief Malaba area was killed by the suspects who are running a vigilante operation dubbed ‘Dudula”, a Zulu word meaning drive back.

Nyathi who was killed in Diepsloot north of Johannesburg was buried in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Ms Phindi Mjonondwane said they had since received a docket concerning the murder case

“We received the docket relating to the suspects in the Elvis Nyathi murder case. The 14 suspects will appear in Randburg after lunch, the prosecutor is busy going through the docket,” she said.

It is alleged Nyathi was killed after failing to pay a R300 bribe  to the vigilante group that was going around checking documents in the area.

The man had just returned from work when tragedy struck.

Already South African authorities are carrying out a three months operation to restore sanity in the area. @tupeyo

