South Africa based author seeks audience in motherland

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH-Africa-based Zimbabwean author Sudden Dambuza has come home to seek an audience for his new book titled “The storm navigation’, which is based on real-life experiences.

The book explores the challenges he has faced and what he has done to navigate them.

Dambuza is seeking an audience through a blitz of book launches that started in Harare last week, Gweru on September 10, and finally Bulawayo on September 17.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz Dambuza said the book seeks to enlighten readers on how to navigate the storms they encounter in their day-to-day lives.

“Due to my personal revelatory experiences, I have come to a place of understanding that in as much as we go through challenges, some challenges tend to go through us. Life is full of challenges and it was never designed to be a smooth sail. I quote, Life does not become easy, we grow wiser in handling life’s situations. Life doesn’t get easier; we get better at dealing with its challenges.

“The book explains how some storms come to redirect us into the right course and how some come to stop us from heading in the right direction. This book will enlighten the reader on how to identify storms and analyse the purpose of every storm he /she walks into,” he said.

He said challenges cannot be avoided in life but can be overcome in different ways.

“Different storms require different navigation approaches. This book ultimately serves to help people to navigate through their different circumstantial storms of life. Most storms cannot be avoided; thus, we need to master how to walk through them and get the best out of them. So, how challenges handle you will depend on how you handle them.

“What you go through may either better you or butcher you, depending on how you handle it. This will also depend on the attitude you put on a daily basis. Your attitude will determine your altitude! To stay afloat and above your circumstantial challenges, you have to put on a positive attitude,” he said.

