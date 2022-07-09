South Africa-based DJ Ndrews holds homecoming gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based musician and wheel spinner DJ Ndrews (real name Andrew Mathema) who hails from Tsholotsho is set to stage a homecoming gig at The Boundary Bar and Restaurant today.

The Afro-House and Deep house DJ will share the stage with DJ Eugy, DJ Crazy Dee, DJ Kead Wikead and DJ Nospa.

Organiser of the show, 3D Events director Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa said party lovers will enjoy a a nice winter warmer party.

“Every DJ on the lineup is excited and charged to give people a memorable experience,” he said.

Speaking from his base in South Africa, DJ Ndrews who was born in Tsholotsho and grew up in Bulawayo, said his journey in music has been a memorable one through his innovative approach to the creative sector.

The artiste, who said he drew inspiration from Oliver Mtukudzi, said growing up, he enjoyed making his own musical instrument (guitar) using the legendary Olivine cooking oil tin.

“I learnt how to play the bass guitar and acoustic guitar before joining the Victory Fellowship Church band.

That’s how my journey in music began. I then came to South Africa in 2006,” said DJ Ndrews.

He said in South Africa, he quickly found a band that he became part of and that kept his love for music alive.

DJ Ndrews said he operated a nightclub called Club 54 Krugersdorp and that’s where he was introduced to deejaying by his resident DJs in 2013.

He said he later became a resident DJ for the successful club franchise Cubana Latino Cafe.

“I’m not only resident DJ for four of their Gauteng clubs (Cubana Menly, Cubana Fourways, Cubana Midrand and Cubana Southgate but I am also involved in identifying young talent (up-and-coming).

I also do bookings of celebrities and host major events for them,” said DJ Ndrews.

He said from 2020 to 2021 he got a chance to work closely with DJ Black Coffee, Euphonic and Major League DJz.

DJ Ndrews said when he got married in 2008, it was a bit challenging pursuing his career as his wife also needed his attention.

He said he later found a way to juggle between travelling and giving attention to his wife.

South Africa, DJ Ndrews said, has abundant talent making competition very stiff.

“For one to get recognition here, you have to work hard.

It has been a big challenge for me given that I have limited resources and I have at the same time to take care of my wife and three kids,” he said.

DJ Ndrews who has two singles, Lobola featuring Kwazim and Si featuring Smekalicious that are both available on all digital platforms, said he is working on an EP that will feature the likes of Major League DJz. – @mthabisi_mthire