South Africa congratulates Zimbabwe for peaceful elections

Nqobile Tshili

THE South African Presidency has congratulated Zimbabwe for the successful holding of the harmonized elections in a peaceful manner despite the adverse impact of sanctions on the economy.

“South Africa is conscious that these elections took place under a difficult economic environment due to the burdening sanctions which the people of Zimbabwe continue to unjustly endure.

“Furthermore, South Africa has taken note of the preliminary pronouncements by the invited International Observers Missions including the African Union (AU) and the South African Development Community (SEOM) Observer Missions,” reads the statement.

The Presidency has called on all the parties in Zimbabwe to work in unison in sustaining peace and work towards development and shared prosperity in the country.