South Africa cops intercept another Zimbabwe bound stolen car

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

â€‹Cross border vehicle theft syndicates operating between Zimbabwe and South Africa are gradually resurfacing with security authorities from both countries tightening screws on border crime.

â€‹The rackets are stealing vehicles in South Africa and smuggling them into Zimbabwe destined for the local market by moving them in transit to either Malawi and Mozambique.

â€‹In some cases the “project’ is being run by insurance fraudsters who sell vehicles and reclaim payouts claiming they will have been hijacked.

â€‹Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said in a major breakthrough in the fight against vehicle smuggling, a joint intelligence-driven operation successfully intercepted a stolen luxury vehicle destined for illegal exportâ€‹ on Tuesday.

â€‹”On Tuesday, 01 April 2025, an anti-smuggling operation was conducted along the N1 North, near Peter Mokaba Stadium, following intelligence regarding a stolen Toyota Fortuner VX traveling from Gauteng Province towards the Beitbridge Port of Entry for smugglingâ€‹,” he said.

â€‹”The operational teams, comprising the Anti-Smuggling Team, Polokwane LCRC, and external law enforcement partners from Tshimollo Security and Investigation, were deployed to monitor the suspected vehicle. The vehicle was spotted traveling northbound on the N1 and was swiftly stopped for investigation.

â€‹”Upon verification on-site, it was confirmed that the Toyota Fortuner had been reported stolen over the weekend at Pretoria Central. The driver, a 43-year-old South African male, was immediately arrested. The vehicle, valued at R800,000, was seized as part of the investigationâ€‹”.

â€‹The suspect is set to appear before the Polokwane Magistrateâ€™s Court on Thursday, facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.