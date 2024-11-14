South Africa President Ramaphosa to address the nation on food safety

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on incidents of suspected food poising across the country.

That’s according to Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

But she didn’t say when this will happen.

She says government is working to resolve the crisis.

Ntshavheni also says the NICD is also working against the clock to find the source of this ongoing crisis.

Several children have died, while others were hospitalised after consuming suspected contaminated snacks.