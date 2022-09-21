South Africa wants to host 2027 Fifa women’s World Cup

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa have expressed interest to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Mzansi was the first country on the African continent to host the men’s World Cup, in 2010. They will be hoping to make the same history by hosting the women’s version of the game. Other countries that have shown interest are Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

The United States of America have also indicated a desire to bid for either the 2027 or 2031 World Cups.

“The NEC (National Executive Committee) has resolved that we must bid to host the World Cup for women in 2027.

“We as an administration will duly inform Fifa and then start the process of hosting the World Cup,” South African Football Association (Safa) chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe told the press.

In 2010 it hosted 64 matches during the month-long tournament in 10 stadiums, five were built from scratch, and five received upgrades. The stadiums are now used by football and rugby teams.

