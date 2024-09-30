South African Airways increases Johannesburg-Harare flights to meet growing demand

Peter Matika, [email protected]

SOUTH African Airways (SAA) has strategically decided to enhance its services by increasing flight frequencies on the popular Johannesburg-Harare route starting in November. The number of weekly flights will rise from 10 to 12 in response to the growing demand from travellers between the two countries.

The new schedule includes two additional flights from Harare to Johannesburg, improving connectivity and convenience for passengers.

The increased frequency aims to cater to the evolving needs of customers and further strengthen SAA’s presence on this vital route.

Ms Julia Rewayi, SAA Country Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion.

“Increasing our flight frequency on the Johannesburg-Harare route is a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.

“The demand is driven by the growing ties between South Africa and Zimbabwe, and we are excited to facilitate this connectivity, which is crucial for business and tourism,” she said.

Under the new schedule, flight SA25 will depart Harare at 07:20, arriving in Johannesburg at 09:00 from Monday to Friday, with a second flight, SA23, departing Harare at 12:25 and arriving in Johannesburg at 14:05 daily.

In the return direction, flight SA24 will depart Johannesburg at 10:00, arriving in Harare at 11:35, while another flight will depart Johannesburg at 20:10, reaching Harare at 21:45 from Sunday to Thursday.

The strategic move aligns with SAA’s densification strategy, aimed at strengthening operations in the African region, which is crucial for the airline’s growth trajectory.

The increasing demand for flights is attributed to various factors, including the movement of Zimbabwean expatriates, a rise in tourism, and heightened trade relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Ms Rewayi reiterated SAA’s commitment to providing reliable and convenient travel options, ensuring that the airline remains responsive to the evolving needs of the region.

SAA has been a dominant player on the Johannesburg-Harare route for over two decades, consistently providing reliable service to both business and leisure travellers.