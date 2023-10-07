South African artiste Freddy ‘Amadamara’ Gwala lands in Bulawayo for show

Raymond Jaravaza

SOUTH African artiste Freddy ‘Amadamara’ Gwala – a fan favourite in Bulawayo – landed on Saturday at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo international airport for a long awaited show in Bulawayo.

Gwala arrived in the City of Kings on a flight from Johannesburg around 6pm and was swiftly driven to a hotel by the promoters of the show headed by DJ Mzoe 7.

The celebrated South African muso, known for belting out much loved Highlanders FC songs that today still speak to the hearts and souls of Bosso supporters, will tonight perform at Mitre Bar in the city centre.

Mitre Bar is situated along Simon Parirenyatwa Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues.

“It’s good to be back in Bulawayo, my second home, a city that I love so much.

“Tonight I’m launching my new album and what better place to do that than Bulawayo, the city that I love so much,” said Gwala.