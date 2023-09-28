South African artistes jet in for show

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

MZANSI artistes Babes Wodumo and Freddy Gwala have touched down at the Joshua Nkomo International Airport on Thursday evening as they are set to perform at the inaugural Ultra Beer Festival on Saturday at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The pair are set to be joined on Friday by Platform One.

In separate interviews, Gwala and Babes Wodumo said it’s an honour to be the genesis of the Festival.

“It’s always nice to be the first to do something and I’m glad that I’m part of the pioneers of it,” said Babes Wodumo.

Gwala said Zimbabwe is his second home.

“Everyone knows that I love Zimbabwe so coming to perform here makes me happy,” he said.

On Friday, there will be a roadshow where the artistes will have a meet and greet session with fans. – @MbuleloMpofu