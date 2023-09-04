South-African based Jaycee Rapaddict set to come to Zimbabwe for his music video

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

South African based musician, Jaycee Rapaddict and Filabusi native, is set to return to his hometown on 9 September for the filming of the music video for his chart-topping hit song, “Ungayithi vuu.”

This exciting development has sparked immense pride and anticipation among local fans, who are eagerly awaiting his homecoming.

The decision to shoot the music video for “Ungayithi vuu” in Filabusi Center showcases Jaycee Rapaddict’s commitment to his roots and his desire to shine a spotlight on his hometown. Jaycee Rapaddict’s aim is to share the beauty and talent that can be found in lesser-known areas, highlighting the importance of local communities in shaping his success.

“We will be shooting my music video on 9 September at Filabusi. We won’t shoot the music video in one place but we will be moving around. We aim to put an end to the objectification of girls in music videos that feature them in swimming pools and we also want to shift away from the excessive spending or renting lavish cars. Our goal is to offer authentic dreams and genuine reality to our audience.

“We want to raise awareness among the villagers and share with people the pride I have for my hometown. Afterward, we will host an after-party and organize an event that requires an entry fee. The funds collected will be donated to charity to assist individuals in the community. Additionally, we are planning to distribute sanitary pads to schools. We have many plans in store and are hopeful that everything goes smoothly. This is my way of giving back to the community I belong to” he said.

The music video shoot promises to be a celebration of Filabusi’s rich heritage and a testament to the talent that can emerge from even the humblest beginnings.

The song, which talks about a friend confiding in his friend, pleading him not to tell anyone was released last month and is available on all digital stores. [email protected]