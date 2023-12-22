South African DJ Chronical Deep to grace Garden of House All-White Party

Natasha Mutsiba, Showbiz Writer

Bulawayo’s premier house music event, Garden of House, is gearing up to host its final edition of the year which will feature a performance from acclaimed South African music producer, Chronical Deep.

The All-white party is set to take place at the ZITF Main Arena tomorrow.

Organisers have expressed their excitement about Chronical Deep’s participation, describing him as a multitalented DJ/Producer known for soulful melodies, pulsating rhythms, and captivating atmospheres. They anticipate that his performance will deliver an unparalleled sonic journey, showcasing his relentless passion for music.

“We are thrilled to introduce the multitalented DJ/Producer ChronicalDeep – a name synonymous with soulful melodies, pulsating rhythms, and a captivating atmosphere. With a relentless passion for music, ChronicalDeep has made waves in the industry, consistently delivering innovative soundscapes that transport listeners to an unparalleled sonic journey.

“We are incredibly honoured to have Chronical Deep grace our stage and sound systems, and we are confident that his performance will exceed all expectations,” said organisers in a press statement.

The event’s lineup features a roaster of talented artistes sharing the stage with Chronical Deep, including Deeper, Slim T, Skaiva Soul, Murphy Cubic, Ryan Synth, Ash T, Kotwane Hikwa, and Nizhe Desoul.

Garden of House has established itself as a prominent platform for showcasing both local and international house music, providing local artistes with an opportunity to connect with fans and create unforgettable live experiences.

