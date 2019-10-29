South African firm swindles Madlela of US$10k

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ALL the YouTube views that artiste Madlela Skhobokhobo has garnered on his channel have given him nothing as a South African company that offered to help monetise his content on that platform, fleeced him of US$10 000.

The YouTube channel in question, Dlelas Media, was set up on May 6, 2016 by Madlela and the SA company came on board later with an offer to monetise his content. The YouTube channel has over 30 videos which include his breakthrough track Ngamnanka that had over 200 000 views. In total, his videos have accumulated 1 502 961 views.

A pained Madlela, real name Bashimane Mothusi Ndlovu, revealed how, unknowingly, the administration rights for his YouTube channel were taken away from him.

“The company which is called Film Africa, approached me saying they can help monetise my content on YouTube. They told me I needed to close my channel and transfer all my content to theirs, only to realise that they had made themselves the owners of the channel,” Madlela said.

“I’d no idea at that time because of lack of knowledge that I’d find myself in this position.”

He said he recently found out that his music videos have accumulated US$10 000 in revenue and has been trying in vain to get Film Africa to pay him.

“After some time and looking at the traffic to the channel, I started asking about the money I was supposed to receive. I could see that I was due US$10 000. I asked them about this money and they simply said ‘this is our channel’.

“I don’t know what can be done (to get his money) because this channel has a lot of followers. For now however, I’ve decided to close the channel and open a new one,” said a distraught Madlela.

Also, he has tried to report the issue to YouTube and has hit a brick wall.

For now, Madlela is urging his fans to unsubscribe from Dlelas Media and subscribe to his new channel Madlela Skhobokhobo Tv on YouTube.

His new music video, As I pray, which was launched in Bulawayo last week, has been uploaded on the new channel. The video features Thandi Dlana and Bajila.