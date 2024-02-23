South African police seize nine boats used for smuggling

File pic :Smugglers use inflatable boats to carry people and goods across the river in this photo collage

SOUTH African police busted an illegal smuggling of immigrants ring where they seized nine inflatable boats while the suspects made good their escape when they were cornered.

In a statement by the South African police said the joint Law Enforcement Agencies through Operation Vala Umgodi on Wednesday afternoon, 21 February 2024, seized nine inflatable boats at Chirumbu east of Musina in Vhembe District.

“Members of the SAPS K9 Unit, Border Policing Teams and the SANDF followed information about smuggling of illegal immigrants and counterfeit goods at the sandbank of Limpopo River. The suspects evaded arrest by fleeing on foot upon realising that they were being cornered, abandoning inflatable boats. Subsequently, Police seized the boats, which are expected to be disposed of,” read the statement.