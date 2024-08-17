South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for SADC Summit

Online Reporter

SOUTH AFRICAN President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for the 44th SADC Summit.

He was welcomed by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The Republic of South Africa joined the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as its 11th Member State in April 1994 and attended the SADC Summit for the first time in August 1994.

A statement of accession to the SADC Treaty was delivered by the then Vice President of the country, Thabo Mbeki, thereby marking a major milestone for regional integration.

South Africa occupies the southern-most part of the African continent, stretching from the Limpopo River in the north to Cape Agulhas in the south.

The country shares borders with Namibia, Botswana to the west, and Zimbabwe in the north, Eswatini and Mozambique in the north-east. It also entirely surrounds the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The country’s first democratic elections were held in 1994. Since then, democratic elections have been held every five years.

The South African economy is one of the most advanced on the African continent, with a sophisticated financial system that includes one of the top 10 stock exchanges in the world, and well-developed physical, telecommunications and energy infrastructure.