South African President Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for late finance Minister Dr Tito Mboweni

PRETORIA, October 16, 2024 — President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a Special Official Funeral Category 2 for the late Dr Tito Mboweni, former Minister of Finance, who passed away on October 12, 2024, at the age of 65. The funeral will be held at Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM.

In a heartfelt statement, President Ramaphosa expressed his condolences, saying: “Dr Mboweni served the nation as an activist, economic policy innovator, and champion of labour rights, with a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation.” He emphasised Mboweni’s significant contributions to the nation, particularly during his tenure as South Africa’s first Minister of Labour from 1994 to 1999 under founding President Nelson Mandela, and as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank from 1999 for a decade.

Ramaphosa further noted, “From 2018 to 2021, Dr Mboweni played a crucial role as Minister of Finance in my administration, where he worked tirelessly to stabilise and grow our economy.”

To honour Mboweni’s legacy, the President has also directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations from tomorrow, October 16, until the evening of the funeral. The funeral service will include ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service, ensuring a fitting tribute to a leader whose impact on South Africa’s economic landscape will be remembered.

The nation mourns the loss of Dr Mboweni, whose commitment to public service and economic reform left an indelible mark on South Africa’s journey towards stability and growth.