South African rapper Da L.E.S hospitalised after suffering stroke

THE family of renowned South African musician Da L.E.S has announced that he suffered a stroke at his home on Friday and has been hospitalised.

In a press statement released on Sunday, the Mampe Family, also known as the F2D Family, expressed their deep sadness over the incident.



“The family of renowned South African musician Da Les is deeply saddened to inform the public that he suffered a stroke at home on Friday, 26 July 2024, and has been hospitalised,” read part of the statement.

While the family reported that Da Les, whose real name is Lesley Mampe, is in a stable condition, they acknowledged that this is a challenging time for his loved ones.

“While he is in a stable condition, this remains a challenging time for his loved ones, and his family call on the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult period,” the statement continued.

The family has promised to provide updates on Da Les’ condition as they become available. “Updates on Da Les’ condition will be provided as they become available,” the statement concluded.

The South African rapper shot to fame as part of the musical group Jozi alongside Bongani Fassie and Ishmael. He later launched a successful solo career and began hosting exclusive pool parties before joining the cast of shows like The Real Jozi A-Listers and Love and Hip Hop South Africa. Last November, he released an album called “313”. – Follow on X

