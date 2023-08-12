South African TV icons illuminate True Zimbabwe Tour

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

RENOWNED South African TV icons, including Sello Maake ka Ncube, Sonia Mbele and Pearl Thusi, embarked on the “True Zimbabwe Tour,” aiming to dissolve the vestiges of colonialism and forge a united African front.

This unique expedition, orchestrated to unveil the country’s magnificence and the strides made by the Second Republic, was a powerful catalyst for media mavens to propel the Zimbabwean brand to global heights.

While their tight schedule curtailed interaction with the populace, those fortunate enough to recognise these luminaries revelled in a sense of grandeur, akin to the South African silver screen gracing Victoria Falls.

The trio, loved by countless fans for their roles in popular South African soap operas, are cherished for their on-screen personas. From Sello Maake ka Ncube’s diverse roles to Sonia Mbele’s groundbreaking Real Housewives production and Pearl Thusi’s global prominence, their impact is just great.

Speaking passionately about unity, they concurred in separate interviews that transcending regionalism and embracing a shared African identity is the panacea to eradicate xenophobia. They ardently advocated for a world where the term “foreigners” finds no place among brethren.

Sello Maake ka Ncube, an accomplished producer, writer and actor, revealed his heartfelt connection to Zimbabwe, tracing back his lineage to King Mzilikazi’s migration. His narrative of interconnectedness and the shared history of African tribes supported the calls for a united Africa.

“What brought me to Zimbabwe is a tour organised by the media. The hospitality is actually so warm. This is basically how I have always known Zimbabwe. There is interconnectedness in that some tribes in South Africa are found here in Zimbabwe. You find that as much as we want to try and think of ourselves as different and going to an extent of calling each other foreigners, we are actually one family.

“We just got divided by the borders that were created by our colonisers who came with a clear objective of effectively occupying Africa and to an extent of even drawing out the resources and enslaving us, turning us into more labourers than owners of our land. If I were to produce something that recognises us as one, it will be a story of our interconnectedness. We need to tell a story that unifies us,” he said.

With over 40 years in the creative industry, Maake Ka Ncube said he has enough knowledge and is working on a book on acting.

He challenged people to develop their brands and become unique.

“I love acting more than anything. I felt more inclined to mastering the acting craft and getting to grips with it. I have done more work in the theatre space and acting and I am now behind the camera. I have established an incubation where I teach singing, dance and acting and the business aspect of it so that when students come out they have business skills,” he added.

Sonia Mbele, a seasoned actress and visionary producer, stressed that shattering mental colonisation is imperative. She said Africans must be united and end divisions that hinder the continent’s progress.

“I always say I am not a celebrity first, but I am a human first. I am boundless, my friends are from different countries such as Zimbabwe. I love Ghana, I have been to Nigeria, Zambia and other countries. I am an African child and I think we need to eradicate this mentality of ‘us and them’ as we are from one continent.

“People outside Africa recognise us all as Africans and to them there is no divide. I don’t understand why we put a divide on ourselves,” said Mbele.

Pearl Thusi, a multifaceted actress and model also said there is a need for unity, drawing parallels between the entertainment industry’s borderless collaborations and the vision she has for an undivided Africa.

“The first thing I thought about was to buy a house on the banks of Zambezi River. I am someone who loves animals and nature so I would probably do a documentary around nature or a reality show on the boat if asked to come up with something,” she said.

Thusi passionately envisioned a future where colonial boundaries dissolve, fostering a harmonious continent.

“We are all one as African people but as long as we compare which side of Victoria Falls is nicer, the Zambian side or the Zimbabwean side, we highlight our differences.

I was actually saying Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa and Namibia are not even supposed to be different countries. I wish there can be a slow evolution where countries start removing boundaries that are there because we are just protecting the legacy of colonisers since it was not Africans who drew those lines we see on the map.

“Until we can find something that can unify us and take us to a goal that can make us all win, we are going to have this problem for a long time,” said Thusi.

Their messages resonated with freelance content producer Dineo Matebula, who marvelled at the awe-inspiring Victoria Falls and the vibrant Zimbabwean culture. She said her wish was the revival of the power of storytelling to unite Africa.

“My highlight was visiting Victoria Falls, the beauty of nature. What I really enjoy in Zimbabwe is the culture and the people themselves, they are super friendly. For me it was the energy and spirit of oneness that I really think I will definitely take from this tour.

“The biggest thing is story telling. We need to tell stories of our history as a people because from the beginning we were one. If given an opportunity to do something I would restore our oneness,” she said.

The group of journalists and entertainment personalities from the Sadc region is in the country on a five-day familiarisation tour that is aimed at promoting the Brand Zimbabwe destination and supporting the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

The tour has been organised by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and supported by mining giant, Africa Chrome Fields.