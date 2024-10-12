South Africa’s former finance minister and reserve bank governor Tito Mboweni has died.

He was 65 years old.

According to News24, Mboweni’s family released a statement announcing his death on Saturday night.

The statement noted that Mboweni died in a hospital in Johannesburg while surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday night.

Mboweni became the first black governor of the South African Reserve Bank in 1999.

He served as finance minister of South Africa from 2018 until 2021.

Mboweni was also an enthusiastic cook and grew a large following on X, formerly known as Twitter, for regularly posting pictures of his dishes. -News24