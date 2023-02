Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday confirmed that his office had not succeeded in getting permission from the Presidency to give Kiernan “AKA” Forbes a state funeral.

Lesufi denied the request was for a financial contribution. He said the province wanted to honour the rapper by draping his coffin with the South African flag and to fly the flag at half-mast.

Forbes and his friend Tebello Motsoane were gunned down in Durban on Friday.

– Iavan Pijoos

-News24