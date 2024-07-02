South Africa’s Tyla, Makhadzi shine at BET Awards… Madam Boss dazzles as international guest

South African pop star Tyla and Limpopo-born artiste Makhadzi triumphed at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, California. Tyla won in the Best New Artist and Best International Act categories, while Makhadzi took home the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act award, beating fellow South African Tyler ICU and other global artistes.

Tyla, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, was nominated for four awards overall. In addition to her two wins, she was also nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, which went to SZA and the Viewer’s Choice Award, which went to Beyoncé for Texas Hold ‘Em.

The Water singer also performed her song Jump with US rapper Gunna and Jamaican artiste Skillibeng. The performance featured painted dancers who looked like a tiger and the SA singer in a cage. Tyla and the two other artistes had the audience on their feet.

“I did not prepare anything, but I just want to say thank you so much to my Tygers (Tyla’s name for her fans), my family, my team. Thank you to BET for always pushing the culture,” Tyla said in her speech when she won Best International Act.

When she received her second prize for the night, she said in her speech: “This is crazy, this is also very heavy again. This is just such a gift to be here; I just want to dedicate this one to Africa; I want to dedicate this one to all the African superstars before me who didn’t get these opportunities that I’m getting. It’s just amazing and Africa to the world, guys.”

Earlier this year, Tyla won the inaugural Best African Music Performance award at the 2024 Grammys for her mega-hit Water.

After receiving her honour, Makhadzi said “I’m so happy, I’m someone who started music from the streets and today I’m here, my dream just came true. I’m just speechless, all I can say is, it’s possible black child to make it.”

True to Tshivenda culture, Makhadzi bowed down when she accepted her award. The BET win came on her 28th birthday on Sunday.

“This is the best birthday ever. I celebrate my birthday twice because of the time difference…they celebrated me yesterday in South Africa, I’m celebrating today in America,” averred Makhadzi.

New South Africa Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, congratulated the winners on X, writing: “Things are happening already, congratulations to both ladies, we want to assure South Africans that we will not be a Ministry that will be content with congratulating artistes and creatives only, but will go out and unearth more Tyla’s & Makhadzi’s, help us find more future superstars.”

Victoria Monet, Killer Mike and Ushet were among the big winners at the awards. Usher, who was honoured with a Lifetime achievement award was named best male R&B/pop artist, while SZA won the award for best female R&B/pop artist. Killer Mike won album of the year for Michael. Monét won the BET Her award and video of the year for On My Mama. Regina King was named best actress.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe was well represented at the BET Awards by social media personality Madam Boss, whose real name is Tyra Chikocho. Invited as an international guest, Madam Boss mingled with industry A-listers, including Usher Raymond, T.I., Tyla, Joe Thomas, Chloe Bailey, Tyrese and Tinashe, among many others.

The 2021 E! African Social Star People’s Choice award recipient continues to raise the country’s flag high. Recently, she was in South Africa, where she was among the personalities invited to attend the premiere of Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3.

Below is the full list of BET 2024 winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Usher

Female Hip-Hop Artist

Nicki Minaj

International Act

Nicki Minaj

New Artist

Tyla

Viewer’s Choice

Beyoncé: TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Best New International Act

Makhadzi

Best Collaboration

J. Cole, Lil Durk: All My Life

Video of the Year

Victoria Monét: On My Mama

Album of the Year

Michael: Killer Mike

Male Hip-Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Female R&B/Pop Artist

SZA

Female R&B/Pop Artist

Victoria Monét

BET Her

On My Mama

Best Actress

Regina King

Best Actor

Denzel Washington

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Usher

Sportsman of the Year

Jalen Brunson

Sportswoman of the Year

Angel Reese

Best Movie

Bob Marley: One Love

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett

Gospel /Inspirational Artist

Tems: Me & U — News24/Showbiz Reporter