South Korea sees huge opportunity at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

BEING at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) for the first time is an exciting moment for South Korea, which expects to deepen its bilateral ties with the country.

South Korea is among the international exhibitors participating in the country’s prime trade showcase, a grand event that coincides with its 30 years of diplomatic relations with Zimbabwe.South Korea established diplomatic relations with Harare in 1994 and the Korean government opened its embassy the following year.

In an interview at their stand, Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency trade consultant, Ms Venatte Sechabe, said they were excited by the business opportunity at ZITF and looked forward to creating trade synergies with Zimbabwean consumers for different products, which include food, beauty products and others.

“We have heard about the ZITF trade show throughout the years, but we didn’t have the opportunity to partake, so when the opportunity arose, we said let us go,” she said.

“Also 2024 is the 30th anniversary for the diplomatic ties between South Korea and Zimbabwe. So, we thought that is the better way to go and celebrate the relationship between these two countries.”This year’s trade showcase started on Tuesday and ends on Saturday under the theme: “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade”.

South Korea is among the 27 foreign exhibitors, which are exhibiting at this year’s ZITF.

Ms Sechabe said they also expected to get as many business contacts and deals as they can and network with different companies.

“Korea is well known for being an innovative country for all types of products. So, we are here to let Zimbabwean people know that if they need anything from food and beauty products, they can contact us and we will assist them in sourcing the items from Korea,” she said.

Last year in June, the outgoing Ambassador of South Korea to Zimbabwe, Mr Do Bong-kae, said relations should continue growing with a host of activities on the cards. He said this year will mark an important milestone for the two countries’ bilateral relations and Korea-Africa relations as well.

He also extended his invitation to President Mnangagwa to participate in the first-ever Korea-Africa Summit. Industry and Energy Minister Dukgeun Ahn also met President Mnangagwa last year at State House where he called for the deepening of economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He said there is potential for Zimbabwe in terms of economic growth, with hopes to deepen economic and trade relationships with this country.

Again, in February this year, the South Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Park Jae Kyung, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, where they spoke of the need to increase co-operation between the two countries.

During the visit, they discussed issues to partner in capacitating local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women through creating access to markets, exhibitions and some technical support from Korea, which will see the sector grow.

The engagements are evidence that South Korea and Zimbabwe are taking the bilateral relations seriously and are willing to expand and tap into each other’s potential for economic growth. — @SikhulekelaniM1