South Mining heeds President’s call Constructs US$600k library for Hwange Town

Richard Muponde, Zimpapers Elections Desk

IN the heart of Hwange Town, a beacon of hope and progress now stands tall, a state-of-the-art community library built by South Mining (Pvt) Ltd, a leading coke production entity. With an investment of US$600 000, this library is more than just a building; it is a testament to the company’s commitment to President Mnangagwa’s call for mining companies to engage in infrastructure development that benefits the communities they serve.

President Mnangagwa himself inaugurated the first phase of the mine on July 16, 2020, urging mining companies to take an active role in uplifting the regions they operate in. Embracing this vision, South Mining has been actively involved in community development, striving to leave no one and no place behind.

At the heart of the library’s design is a dedication to nurturing the young minds of Hwange. Capable of accommodating up to 100 pupils at a time, the library features a cutting-edge computer laboratory with internet access, online journals, and an extensive collection of books. The goal is to create a conducive environment for learning, laying a strong foundation for academic success and personal growth.

But South Mining’s commitment to community growth extends far beyond this inspiring library. Since 2022, the company has been utilising locally sourced resources to promote local businesses, a testament to their belief in fostering both organisational and community growth.

“We have constructed a state-of-the-art community library in Mpumalanga high density suburb in Hwange. The Hwange local board donated 2 500m2 for this initiative. The library building itself takes up 700m2 and the librarian’s accommodation 100m2.

“The construction of the community library as well as equipping it and the librarian’s four-roomed house was done at a cost of US$600 000. The well-equipped library will come in handy in offering a conducive environment for learners to study and lay a good foundation for them to excel in both their academic work and life in general,” said South Mining public relations manager, Mr Charles Muchabaiwa.

For the residents of Hwange, the impact has been tangible and life-changing. Employment opportunities have soared, and social well-being has improved significantly.

To address the pressing issue of water access in rural areas, South Mining has drilled six boreholes, providing safe, clean drinking water for both humans and livestock. These boreholes have also facilitated the establishment of nutritional gardens, promoting food security and self-sustainability within the communities.

In addition to the library and water initiatives, South Mining has shown immense support for communal activities and social programmes. They constructed a community hall in Madumabisa, providing a gathering place for villagers during group activities, social support, and public information initiatives.

“In addition to the above- mentioned community social responsibility actions by the company some activities that were undertaken include the construction of a football pitch in Madumabisa Village, the donation of a twin cab (Toyota Hilux) to the Hwange Rural District Council to enable its personnel to reach out to communities and areas with poor road networks,” Mr Muchabaiwa said.

Education, in South Mining’s eyes, is a powerful tool for social cohesion, peace, and economic development. As such, they continue to invest in educational initiatives, believing it to be a vital instrument for poverty alleviation and progress.

Quoting the wisdom of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the company’s philosophy resonates deeply: “Do your little bit of good where you are, it is those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”

With two plants operating in Madumamisa Village and Chabba, and employing 1 000 locals, South Mining’s positive impact continues to reverberate across Hwange. Their dedication to empowering communities and supporting holistic growth is a shining example of how corporate entities can make a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of those they serve. — @muponderichard