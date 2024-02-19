Southern African Development Community Preparatory Mission coming to Zimbabwe ahead of summit

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Preparatory Mission, led by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Corporate Affairs Dr Judith Kateera will be visiting Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International trade, the Preparatory Mission is a technical team which will engage Zimbabwe in terms of preparations for hosting the 44th Sadc Summit in the country in August.

“The Team will provide Zimbabwe with guidelines based on Sadc minimum standards regarding the obligations when hosting the Summit. Zimbabwe will be provided with the opportunity to present reports on the state of preparedness towards hosting the Summit in Harare in August 2024,” read the statement..