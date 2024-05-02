Southern Region Div One League starts Saturday

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE much-awaited Zifa Southern Region Division One League action will resume on Saturday, with eight potentially exciting fixtures scheduled for the season’s opener in the 16-member league.

The commencement of the games was postponed over two weeks ago amid revelations by the league’s spokesperson Blessing Mbwanda that the move was meant to facilitate players’ proper registration.

Last season, the league had to expel former Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Zimbabwe Saints, Mountain Climbers and Emakhandeni Pirates for failing to pay their affiliation fees and fulfill fixtures.

At the recently held league’s annual general meeting (AGM) it was revealed that Saints, who are one of the country’s oldest football clubs, had been re-admitted back into the Southern Region Division One League.

This came after Chicken Inn’s developmental side pulled out of the league, leaving a vacant slot that was eventually taken over by Chauya Chikwata.

Zimbabwe Saints, a former Premier Soccer League side of repute that provided a home to local football legends that include Chita Antonio, Gibson Homela, Philemon Dangarembwa, Ebson “Sugar” Muguyo, Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda and Muzondiwa Mugadza, among others.

Chauya Chikwata have since paid up all they owed. Another team that will play in the league will be Bulawayo City.

“The 2024 season will kick start on Saturday. Clubs are encouraged to observe the SR rules and regulations for the smooth and transparent management of the games,” said Zifa Southern Region administrator, Augustine Ndlovu.

Last year, the league was won by Arenel Movers without tasting a defeat.

The previous season’s second runners-up ZPC Hwange will begin their campaign against Mosi Rovers in a game that will be played at Victoria Falls’ Chinotimba Stadium.

Filabusi-based Talen Vision have a home tie against Nkayi United who were commonly known as Ratanang at Filabusi Government Secondary School.

Highly fancied Adachi will lock horns with Zimbabwe Saints at White Stadium, two hours after the match between Bulawayo City and Bosso90 at the same venue.

White City Stadium B Arena will be the venue for the match pitting Ajax Hotspurs and Plumtree-based Mainline. Indlovu Iyanyathela will play host to Jordan Sinnot at Brady Barracks while Casymn, who have ex-Warriors striker Simba Sithole as one of their players, entertain Victoria Falls City at Turk Mine.

The league’s new boys Zebra Revolution, will travel to Hwange for their date with DRC United at Mpumalanga.

Southern Region Division One Fixtures

Talen Vision v Nkayi United (Filabusi Govt School 3pm), Bulawayo City v Bosso90 (White City 12pm), Adachi v Zimbabwe Saints (White City 3pm), Ajax Hotspurs v Mainline (White City B Arena 3pm), Indlovu Iyanyathela v Jordan Sinnot (Brady Barracks 3pm), Casmyn v Victoria Falls City (Turk Mine 3pm), Mosi Rovers v ZPC Hwange (Chinotimba 3pm)

—@FungaiMuderere