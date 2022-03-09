Southern Region Division One club eyes Bulawayo based PSL outfit franchise

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A Zifa Southern Region Division One side is reportedly eager   to purchase the franchise of Premier Soccer League outfit Bulawayo City in what would have been one of the closely guarded secrets in local football.

Sources very close to the Division One side, whose principals are into mining, said the two clubs have started preliminary talks although the final position lies with the Bulawayo City Councillors.

“Talks have apparently commenced,” said a source.

Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda said while nothing official has come to them with regards to the purchase, they had no powers as an executive to seal deals of such magnitude.

“The club is the brainchild of a council resolution and if it’s to be sold, another resolution to that effect has to be made by the owners of the team, who are the Councillors but at the moment there is nothing on the table,” said Sibanda.

Efforts to contact the Division One club leadership are ongoing.

 

 

 

