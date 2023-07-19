Southern Region Division One Games take Centre Stage

Sports Reporter

THE Zifa Southern Region Division One mid week matches commence today.

League toppers Arenel Movers have travelled to Hwange to face tricky side DRC United at Empumalanga this afternoon.

They comfortably sit on top of the log with 38 points, nine ahead of second and third placed Talen Vision and ZPC Hwange, who are tied on 29 points.

ZPC Hwange and Talen Vision will not be having easy matches themselves. ZPC Hwange will play host to Mosi Rovers in a Matabeleland North derby which is promising to be exciting.

Talen Vision will play a brave Ciwu side which has been consistent.

The match will be played at White City at 12pm.

At Luveve B Arena, the match between 10th placed Bosso90 and bottom club Zimbabwe Saints at 12 will curtain raise the Mountain Climbers against Casmyn tie which is going to be played at 3pm.

Fourth placed Adachi will make a short trip to Filabusi to take on Jordan Sinnot who are a tricky opponent to play away in Insiza.

Matchday 15 Fixtures:

Mountain Climbers vs Casmyn, Jordan Sinnot vs Adachi, Bosso90 vs Zimbabwe Saints, Binga Pirates vs Makhandeni Pirates, DRC vs Arenel Movers, Indlovu Iyanyathela vs Mainline, CIWU vs Talen Vision, ZPC Hwange vsMosi Rovers, Ajax Hotspurs vs Ratanang