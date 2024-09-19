Southern Region Division One matches shifted to Sunday

Zimpapers Sports Hub

ZIFA Southern Region Division One League week 20 matches will all be played on Sunday as referees in the region are undergoing a refresher course.

The region’s spokesperson Blessing Mbwanda confirmed the development.

“Our referees will be having a refresher course which will be concluded on Sunday morning before those who are assigned for matches go on to officiate in the scheduled fixtures. We have so far progressed well with our fixtures as compared to past seasons.

“We had so many matches failing to kick-off for various reasons last season but we managed to improve in that regard this season. Hopefully, we will be able to end the season on the same trajectory,” said Mbwanda.