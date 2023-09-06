Southern Region Division One Returns After Three Weeks Break

THE Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League action returns this weekend after a three-week break and it will be interesting to see how teams will respond on the field after the lengthy lay-off.

There are exciting Week 19 fixtures to look forward to.

Table toppers Arenel Movers face financially troubled Mountain Climbers and it might be the perfect fixture for them after having not played in a while.

Climbers are at the bottom of the log and have even struggled to fulfill home fixtures because of challenges with finances.

At home matches they have to hire grounds and pay referees opting to play away matches within Bulawayo where the cost is just transport.

Arenel’s Leroy Ndlovu said that he and his team cannot afford to relax as they do not know how Mountain Climbers have prepared for their return from inactivity, despite having struggled for the majority of the first half of the season.

“We play this match after a long time of resting. They have been struggling but they know that they have to get their season back together. There was a transfer-window which recently closed. They might have also beefed up their squad, therefore we cannot afford to relax. This match is very important in determining how we play our next matches to the end of the season,” said Ndlovu.

Their other title rival ZPC Hwange will play host to Bosso90 at Ingagula Stadium and they will hope that a positive result will be a start to a consistent finish to the season, as they are five points behind Arenel Movers.

ZPC defender Blessing Matebeck has said that if his side is consistent, they have a chance to finish the league on top of the table.

“I think we are lucky that at this point we are only five points behind Arenel. We had so many inconsistent performances where I think as a team we could have done better, but with this kind of a gap I believe that we can actually win matches and overtake the current log leaders, if we are consistent,” Matebeck said.

Third placed Talen Vision who are also in the race for the title and promotion to the Premier League will travel to Turk Mine to face a tricky opponent in Casmyn. Golding Dube’s men will hope that they get a positive result that will help to keep them in the title race.

Another interesting fixture to look out for will be between Adachi and Ciwu, teams that sit in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Ciwu narrowly edged Philani “Beefy” Ncube’s Adachi 2-1 when the two sides met in the first leg but will know that they have to be at their best to repeat that feat.

Adachi striker Nathaniel Moyo said that his team can do better in the remaining matches.

“I think we have had a disappointing start, we have experienced players in this team and we should be one of the teams up there but I think we have let ourselves down, so far. There is still time to improve and I believe that we will get it right and start winning matches consistently,” Moyo said.

Another interesting fixture at the bottom of the standings will be between Makhandeni Pirates and Ajax Hotspurs.

Both are relegation candidates.