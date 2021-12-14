Southern Region Division One Wafa Wafa tournament draw held

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE quarterfinal draw for the Southern Region Division One Wafa Wafa tournament was held in the city on Tuesday with the toast of the fixtures being a derby between ZPC Hwange and Hwange FC at the Colliery on Saturday.

The draw, held at Homestead Centre was conducted by former Warriors striker Zenzo Moyo together with another former Warriors player Hebert Dick.

The other semifinal encounters will see Casmyn taking on Indlovu Iyanyathela at Turkmine on Saturday.

Sunday will see a double header set for White City Stadium where Bosso 90 will take on Ajax Hotspurs while Arenel face Emakhandeni Pirates.

The pre-season competition sees winners cashing in US$3000. Losing finalists going home with US$2 000.

Teams that will be knocked out in the semi-finals will each pocket US$1 500, while quarter-finalists will be rewarded with US$500. There is no prize money for teams that will be knocked out in the first round.

The tournament will take a break before the Christmas holiday, with the final set to be played a week before the league championship race kicks off on January 15.

Draw

Saturday: ZPC Hwange v Hwange (Colliery) ,Casmyn v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Turk Mine)

Sunday: Bosso 90 v Ajax Hotspurs, Arenel v Emakhandeni.

[email protected]