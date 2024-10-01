Southern Region in danger of heavy PSL loss

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

As the referee Nelson Meki blew the final whistle after a well-fought match between Arenel and Hwange in Bulawayo on Saturday, both coaches displayed the same body language.

They were disheartened, realising that time was running out to turn the season around for their teams.

Arenel and Hwange are second and third from the bottom of the 18-team, log in which four teams will be relegated.

The two teams played a goalless draw on an afternoon where Arenel where the more wasteful in front of goal as Hwange defended frantically and created fewer chances.

What probably drew the ire of Philani Ncube of Arenel and Rodwell Dhlakama is that the players did not exert the same energy levels they did in midweek fixtures.

Hwange were 2-0 victors over CAPS United at the Colliery while Arenel were on a losing note against Highlanders in a match they showed great character and ambition. One would not have thought they were relegation material and many were left convinced that relegation’s brutality see even very good teams and players go down.

Arenel are playing some beautiful football and day in, day out on the pitch let down by poor finishing where Zibusiso Dambo, Dalubuhle Dlodlo, Lucky Nyathi and Toto Banda have been a let down.

Speaking soon after the Hwange fixture, Ncube said the Highlanders game had sapped them of energy. He maintains there is still hope for the team to survive.

“I think the game against Highlanders, we did not recover. It’s still 50-50, we can win all the remaining games and survive,” said Ncube.

He bemoaned the absence of Brian Jaravaza through suspension.

“We did not plan the way we did against Highlanders, it happened haphazardly (the suspension of Jaravaza),” said Ncube.

Their next opponents are Yadah at Heart Stadium in Harare.

He predicted a tough battle against a team with several veterans.

Yadah who were without Khama Billiat will welcome him from suspension and his experience in attack alongside Tafadzwa and Evans Rusike could be telling.

Dhlakama whose side had appeared to have fired warning shots against CAPS United whom they burnt in the Hwange ambers with a 2-0 scoreline, were a pale shadow of themselves, failing to live up to it all afternoon. They were saved by the central defence pairing of Raymond Uchena and Kelly Shiyandindi who were at their best, but also aided by atrocious finishing by Arenel forwards.

Dominic Chungwa blew a chance to score when miscommunication and a poor backpass had him on in front of goal but missed a glorious opportunity to be among the club’s heroes should they stave off relegation.

Dhlakama said the exaction against Arenel was different from the CAPS game and promised a fight against FC Platinum whom they face in Hwange on Sunday.

On 15th place are Bulawayo Chiefs, Bikita Minerals 14th, Greenfuel 13th and 12th are TelOne of Gweru.

The Southern Region may lose between three and four teams if no miracle happens.

Highlanders and Chicken Inn are fifth and sixth in the race and safe from the dreaded chop.

The positions of the Southern Region teams on the log are a testament to the gulf that is emerging in Zimbabwe football where mining clubs are dominating pushing traditional giants and favourites CAPS United, Dynamos and Highlanders to relevance in celebratory tournaments such as Heroes and Independence.

The relegation-threatened sides from the Southern Region do not have the financial muscle power to compete in the Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premiership.

Mining teams have led even to the bullying of traditional giants even on the field of play.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday: TelOne FC v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot), Simba Bhora FC v Chicken Inn FC (Wadzanayi), Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals College (Luveve), Yadah FC v Manica Diamonds FC (Heart Stadium), Greenfuel FC v Manica Diamonds (Greenfuel)

Sunday: Chegutu Pirates v Bikita Minerals FC (Baobab), Dynamos v CAPS United (Rufaro Stadium), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery Stadium), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba FC (Barbourfields Stadium).