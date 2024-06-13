Southern Region One League enters round eight

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE Zifa Southern Region League enters round eight on Saturday with log leaders ZPC Hwange set for a potentially exciting tie against second-placed Mainline at Chakona Stadium in Ingagula Township, Hwange.

ZPC Hwange, who are under the guidance of ex-Hwange and ZPC Kariba assistant coach Mabelo Njekwa, are yet to taste defeat this season.

They sit on 21 points, five ahead of Mainline. In their previous encounter, ZPC Hwange dismissed Bosso90 2-0, while Mainline edged Victoria Falls City 1-0.

Zebra Revolution will host Bosso90. Revolution are on 10 points, seven ahead of Bosso90.

White City B Arena will stage the game between Nkayi United and Victoria Falls City. Former Premiership side Zimbabwe Saints will lock horns with Jordan Sinnot, while last season’s third-placed team Talen Vision welcome army side Indlovu Iyanyathela at Filabusi Primary School.

Talen Vision beat Bulawayo City 1-0 in their last game. City will fight it out against Adachi at White City Stadium.

Bottom-placed Ajax Hotspurs will be hoping to get it right when they face DRC United at Nengasha Stadium in Hwange.

Ajax Hotspurs have a paltry two points. Casymn walked over DRC United.

Mosi Rovers have a date with Casymn in Victoria Falls.

ZPC Hwange’s Justin Kaunda is the league’s leading goal scorer with seven goals.

He is two goals shy of Tatenda Ushe of Casymn and Moses Chiguduru, who does duty for Mosi Rovers.

The two players are both tied on five goals.

Week Seven Results

Jordan Sinnot 3-1 Zebra Revolution, Indlovu Iyanyathela 1-1 Zim Saints, Casymn (Walkover DRC United), Bosso90 0-2 ZPC Hwange, Bulawayo City 0-1 Talen Vision, Ajax Hotspurs Adachi (Not Played), Mainline 1-0 Victoria Falls City, Mosi Rovers 1-1 Nkayi United

Zifa Southern Region Division One Week Seven Fixtures

Zebra Revolution vs Bosso 90 (White City B Arena), Nkayi Utd vs Vic Falls City (White City B Arena), ZPC Hwange vs Mainline (Chakona) AdachiFC vs Bulawayo City (White City), Zim Saints vs Jordan FC (White City), Talen Vision vs Indlovu Iyanyathela (Filabusi Sch), DRC Utd vs Ajax Hotspurs (Mpumalanga), Mosi Rovers vs Casmyn FC ( Chinotimba)

