Southern Region takes mid-season break, to clear backlog

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region Division One League will clear its games’ backlog during a month-long mid-season break that starts on Saturday.

The second-half of the season programme will resume on the weekend of June 11-12.

Former Premier Soccer League side Hwange, who have an outstanding match against Binga Pirates, head into the break as the only unbeaten side with 42 points from 16 games.

Hwange enjoy a six-point lead over second-placed Arenel, who they beat 1-0 last Saturday.

In a statement, Zifa Southern Region board member Tizirayi Luphahla said: “We have reached the halfway mark of our exciting season. We are going to take a break from 14 May to 4 June 2022. Games will resume on the weekend 11-12 June 2022. In the meantime, we will try to catch up on those who have outstanding games. Clubs that are still in arrears are reminded to clear their outstanding affiliation fees before the commencement of the second-round.”

On Wednesday, Casmyn take on army side Indlovu Iyanyathela.

Hwange will play their outstanding match against Binga Pirates on Saturday.

The other outstanding games set for May 14 are the Mosi Rovers vs CIWU tie and Mountain Climbers and Bosso 90 encounter.

Two of the last three pending games will be cleared on May 22 when ZPC Hwange take on Indlovu Iyanyathela and Mosi Rovers entertain Ajax Hotspurs.

On May 28, Mosi Rovers will be at home to FC Ratanang before joining other teams for the break.

Week 17 results

Saturday May 7

Indlovu Iyanyathela 0-1 CIWU, Hwange 1-0 Arenel Movers, ZPC Hwange 3-0 Mainline, Bosso90 3-4 Zimbabwe Saints, Quality Foods 3-1 Indosakusa

Sunday May 8

Makhandeni 0-3 Talen Vision, Mountain Climbers 3-1 Casmyn, Ajax Hotspurs 1-0 Binga Pirates

