THE 10-team Zifa Southern Region Women’s Soccer League kicks off tomorrow.

Matches will be played simultaneously at 10:00 am.

This follows weeks of waiting after clubs appeared to struggle with affiliation fees.

ZRP Bulawayo, who finished as runners-up to Bulawayo Chiefs Ladies team last year will hope to have a positive start to their season as they visit Lobengula Queens, who finished in eighth position.

The match is set for Lobengula Youth Centre Ground. Loxion Vipers, who had a decent season last year will hope that they take their defensive form to the forthcoming season, having conceded 20 goals, the second best for their fourth-place finish.

They play New Orleans, the team which finished fifth at Matshayisikhova Primary School in Luveve.

Ubuntu Queens, who rounded up the top four last season, will play Black Boots at Fairbridge, while Lee Mangena’s Stret Set will play host to Las Palmas at Mambo Ground and Western Rangers will be home to Highlanders Royals at Pumula South (Emarolini). Southern Region Week 1 Fixtures Black Boots vs Ubuntu Queens; Western Rangers vs Highlanders Royals; Lobengula City Queens vs ZRP Bulawayo; New Orleans vs Loxion Vipers; Streetset vs Las Palmas