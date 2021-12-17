Sox the poet grateful to be alive after accident

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

WHAT does not kill you makes you stronger! This is the story of Sox (Sondlane Dube) who survived a horrific car accident last month.

November 21, is one day that Sox will never forget as his life was changed forever.

“That Sunday, I was travelling from Masvingo where I had gone to support a friend who was launching his poetry anthology.

On our way back, we (Soul Doctor and I) boarded a private vehicle and since we had not gotten enough sleep the night before, we were so sleepy.

I remember the driver picking up two more passengers around the Filabusi turn and falling asleep, only to wake up bleeding profusely on a stretcher bed near Esigodini clinic,” is how Sox would narrate his ordeal.

Sox conceded that escaping death by such a whisker was an eye-opener and made him appreciate life more.

“This re-affirmed my faith and reminded me that life is not guaranteed. It can just go without warning.

It’s thus important to make sure that with the little time one has, one makes the most of it. Live without regret and lead an impactful life.

So, this is just a reminder that there’s more to come and to be expected from me as I’m grateful to be alive,” said the poet.

He sustained injuries inclusive of a fractured left lower limb, scarred upper lip, and lost some teeth as well.

This, however, did not extinguish Sox’s fire as, amidst the pain and facial alteration, he continues to perform and is looking forward to more performances in the near future.

He has not lost his sense of humour too, even when his friends now call him “toothless.”

The 2019 Intwasa Lafarge Poetry Slam winner and 2021 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards nominee credits his “loving family and crazy friends” for the speedy recovery and has some encouraging words for any creative in his position.

“I’m not a motivational speaker, but well, if you break a leg (not in a good way) just be thankful you have another, hop around until it feels normal.

Surround yourself with people who love, care, and are dedicated to seeing you smile than depress you with tears.

Smiles heal faster than tears, tears are still however, an essential part of the healing process, so cry if you must so that you can master the courage to keep moving the next day,” said Sox. – @eMKlass_49.