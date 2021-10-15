Sox the Poet to screen own documentary

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

SOX the Poet will screen a documentary on his life journey and career on Saturday at Carne Casa in Bulawayo.

The documentary will be titled “Sox the Poet”

Born Sondlane Nyamezela Dube, the word smith is inviting people to come and watch the documentary.

“It speaks about my journey as a poet, where I’m coming from and where I’m going. It touches on how people experience my poetry and me as a person. It speaks to how Sondlane Nyamezela Dube and Sox The Poet are inter connected.

“It’s also about how poetry is supposed help change narratives and make the bridge between what is and what ought to be,” said Sox.

Sox also took time to comment on his Roil BAA nomination, which he described as an honour.

“It’s always an honour to get recognition from your home city. For that reason, I’m excited. I was also shortlisted for the Gumi guru 50 list under 30 of influential people through my contribution in the Zimbabwe poetry scene,” said Sox. — @eMKlass_49