SPA community trust to honor Centenarians in Joyful Celebration

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

NEXT month, the SPA Community Trust, with its partners, will host the second edition of an event titled “Celebrating Our Centenarians.”

The event is a special occasion to honour elders who have reached the remarkable age of 100 years and beyond.

It has been scheduled for 6 October at around 11am, and will be held at Hall 1 of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair exhibition centre.

Co- founder of SPA Communtiy Trust, Ms Caroline Stackhouse said in an interview that October was chosen because it aligns well with their theme of celebrating elderly people.

“We chose the date simply because October is the world elderly celebration month,”said Ms Stackhouse.

This year, Spa Community Trust will honor and support 80 centenarians.

Ms Stackhouse said SPA Community Trust’s initiatives are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) that focuses on promoting health and well-being for people across all age groups.

“Our focus is on the Prevention and Control of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) to help reduce the prevalence of common risk factors. We aim to improve access to information on NCDs to the elderly and reduce the burden of caring for the elderly living with NCDs,” she said.

Ms Stackhouse said that one of the key goals of hosting this event for centenarians is to promote unity among people from all walks of life, promoting a collective sense of care and appreciation.

“We provide support for the elderly in the community through initiatives that promote their health, social inclusion and emotional well-being. We also Celebrate our Centenarians from all backgrounds as a community.”

“We Unite the community with a common foundation of caring and appreciation of our custodians of culture. They represent care and love that is much needed in our individualistic community of this era,” said Ms Stackhouse.