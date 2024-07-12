Spare a thought for Nkayi High School female teachers

ACCORDING to the Journal article; “Thinking about the future of work: Promoting dignity and human flourishing”, in modern Catholic social teaching, the dignity of human work and ethics at the workplace have been emphasised since the late 19th century (Leo XIII, 1981). Within an increasingly globalised world, the proposals for dignity at work and human flourishing deserve to be explored in light of intrinsic human dignity, examining how they contribute to human flourishing.

We raise the issue of dignity at work, specifically, to remind authorities at Nkayi High School in Matabeleland North province who are accused of demeaning female teachers after forcing them to pose naked for an ancillary staff member to check which of them was on periods, that those teachers deserve to be respected.

Although school authorities are yet to respond to the allegations, sources at the school said a senior member is said to have flown off the handle after finding out that someone had messed up a toilet, with what was said to be menstrual blood. About 16 female teachers were forced to undergo the demeaning behaviour.

The teachers said they felt violated by one of their own and they feel they have no protection at the school. The source said to add salt to injury, a log book has since been created for anyone visiting the toilet, which now remains locked all the time.

“We removed our panties in the presence of the school cleaner. Some of the teachers are married people who are close to retirement but were violated by someone who is in their 40s in terms of age. We were never given the results which confirms that this act was probably done by a learner. Our dignity was taken because if you are married you only take off your panties for your partner, not to be inspected under those circumstances. We have been forced to use the leaners’ toilets because imagine being recorded the time you enter the toilet and when you come out. This is witchcraft, the environment is no longer conducive for us to perform our duties,” said the source.

As investigations on the issue continue, we believe such behaviour should not be tolerated at any workplace, and the culprits must be brought to book. Ensuring work dignity is a must.