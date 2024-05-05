Speaker of Parliament Adv Mudenda meets Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi during bilateral visit in Mozambique

Peter Matika, [email protected]

SPEAKER of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda last week met with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo, where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as regional development and security issues.

Earlier, Adv Mudenda met with heads of Mozambican parliamentary committees.

The Zimbabwean delegation sought to learn how the Mozambican parliamentary committee system is structured and how the committees exercise oversight of the Executive.

In a statement following the meetings, the Parliament of Zimbabwe said: “President Nyusi revealed to the Zimbabwean delegation how Mozambique was grateful for the support rendered by Zimbabwe and other SADC (Southern African Development Community) countries in containing the insurgency in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique.

“As a result of this intervention, President Nyusi said Mozambique was experiencing some measure of peace and security in the northern region of Mozambique.

“In that context, President Nyusi further affirmed that the unity accord between his Frelimo party and Renamo would persist in the interest of promoting accelerated development in Mozambique in the overall peaceful environment being experienced currently.”

President Nyusi, according to the statement, informed the Zimbabwean delegation that he was looking forward to holding peaceful general elections on October 9.

“The (Zimbabwean) delegation tendered their gratitude to President Nyusi for his unwavering support in the quest for the unconditional removal of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“Furthermore, Speaker Mudenda and his delegation extolled the iconic diplomatic leadership that resulted in the unity accord between Frelimo and Renamo, thereby ending the unfortunate 17-year-old internal conflict after independence.”