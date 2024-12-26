Special treat for Mzilikazi kids

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

LOCAL businessman Mr Terrence Hill of Hlalo Butchery and Supermarket brought smiles to hundreds of Mzilikazi children with Christmas hampers yesterday.



For the last six years, it has become a tradition for Mzilikazi kids to receive presents from their favourite ‘Father Christmas.’

“We do this every year as a way of showing our appreciation to the support that Mzilikazi residents give to the butchery and supermarket.

It’s also a chance to tell the little ones to stay away from drugs and substance abuse.

“We gave hundreds of food hampers to the kids,” said Mr Hill.