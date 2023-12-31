Spectacular Mapopoma festival to sign off with fireworks

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE 5th edition of SEAL and Mapopoma Festivals got off to a good start with fireworks expected tonight as the event comes to a close.

The three-day fun filled started on Friday, a day after Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi officially opened the event on Thursday, and ends tonight with a cross over at Baobab Primary School.

Organisers came up with a very entertaining line up of local artists who have so far not disappointed as they have kept the fun lovers dancing and thrilled.

The festival is a celebration of music, arts and culture, and the line up also speaks to the rich diverse culture and talent Zimbabwe has.

DT Bio Mudimba was among those that played on the fist day.

Saturday saw artists Ashely, DJ Taylor, DJ Sprinter, OMU, Emmanuel Tawanda, Mitchell, TRP and Asante Mo, Travellers, Novuyo Seagirl, Maffia King, DJ Skimboh, Sky Root, Murumba Pitch, Nutty O and Nizhe Desoul performing.

The organisers accorded budding local artists an opportunity to test the deep waters in music and they didn’t disappoint.

Emmanuel Tawanda and Maffia King are Victoria Falls based.

Novuyo Seagirl who played on the Ghursday official opning, wowed fans before TRP and Asante almost brought the show down with their well coordinated drums as fans danced throughout the session.

When Nutty O entered the stage just before 1am, it was as if he was the final act as cans went crazy.

He played a number of hit songs such as Fire Emoji, Open door , Be my girl and Msombodiya which all electrified the stage and kept fans busy. Murumba Pitch who missed their earlier scheduled slot, were the last on stage as the show closed just before dawn.

A number of artists are lined up tonight to close the show.

Some cans didn’t leave the venue and were this morning entertaining themselves on stage with music from DJs.

Attendees are being immersed themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the region through a series of captivating performances, exhibitions, traditional dances, craft demonstrations and art displays that pay homage to the vibrant cultures of Victoria Falls and beyond.

Victoria Falls is known for exhibiting rich culture to tourists as local traditional dance groups perform at hotels and events.

The festival seeks to fully package all the experiences into a national touch and sell the Zimbabwe brand through cultural tourism. There are a number of activities taking place.

SEAL, a brand added to Mapopoma, is also hosting a Campville at the venue to give revelers a stay in modern, state-of-the-art tents and enjoy local traditional dishes, as the event also promotes culinary and gastronomy tourism.