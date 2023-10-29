Spectacular Springboks down All Blacks to seal Rugby World Cup glory

Under the intense pressure of a World Cup final against their greatest foe, the South Africans produced a clinical, committed and composed performance to shut out the dangerous opponents – sealing their third straight one-point victory in the process.

They were helped on the night by some poor discipline from the men in black, who played much of the match with 14 men after a yellow card to Shannon Frizell and then a disastrous red to their captain Sam Cane.

But the Boks also lost their captain Siya Kolisi for 10 minutes and Cheslin Kolbe as well at the end of the game – not to mention losing Bongi Mbonambi early to an injury – and did not let any of it deter them.

The end result was yet another World Cup triumph for the men in green and gold – heroes all – as South Africa clinched their fourth World Cup crown having come through one of the toughest draws in history.

Several players really stood up on the day, including man-of-the-match Pieter Steph du Toit, who made 28 tackles on the night and has surely put his name down in history as one of the greatest forwards the Boks have ever produced – but it was a team performance through and through.

This Springbok team is also sure to go down as one of South Africa’s greatest ever, with so many two-time World Cup champions now among them, while head coach Jacques Nienaber’s fairytale ending with the Boks is secure.

